Lalong, wife, aides to spend N73.8m for Dubai summit, USA medical trip

Simon Lalong, governor of Plateau State and his wife, Regina, three commissioners, two heads of parastatals, chairman of the State Economic council and aides are to spend N73. 868 million to participate in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Dubai Mission/Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) meeting and the 11th global annual investment meeting between March 27 and 31.

The amount also covers the cost of a visit to the United States of America (USA) between April 1 and 3, 2022.

This is contained in a memo dated March 18, 2022, written by Danladi Atu, secretary to the Plateau State government, titled: “Invitation to Participate at the UAE Mission/NGF Meeting and the 11th Global Annual Investment Meeting”, exclusively obtained by BusinessDay.

The memo reads: “With reference to the letter received from the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) proposed trip to Dubai (UAE) for the above-mentioned investment summit/meeting (copy attached) and the subsequent visit to the United States of America, I wish to submit logistics requirements for His Excellency’s consideration.

“As proposed the governor and his entourage will depart Nigeria for Dubai from 27th -31st March, 2022 for the summit and spend additional three (3) days (1st-3rd April, 2022) for medical check-up, thereafter proceed to Georgia for a visit between 4th and 10 April 2022.”

Details of memo showed that flight ticket (returned); His Excellency and Wife First Class -N19, 658, 158, 00. Air tickets for two aides – N2, 390, 576, 00; return ticket for 8 officials – N7, 487,800, 00, UAE Visa fee – N900,000.

“Office of secretary to the state government; miscellaneous charges N250,000 000, 000, COVID-19 test for 12 persons N4, 950,000, 000 sub total N35, 046, 534. 00.”

According to the memo, estacode allowances consisted of “three commissioners and chairman Economic Council – N13, 920, 000; two chief executives of parastatals N5, 800,000, two personal assistants N7, 880,000, estacode for DOPPA N2, 320, 000.

“Trips/accommodation and estacode for three commissioners and chairman Economic Council N2,000, 000, trips/accomodation for two chief executives of parastatals N600, 000, trips/accomodation for 4 aides in Abuja N1, 200, 000, sub total N36, 040, 000, contingency N2,000, 000, grand total N73, 868, 240. 00.

“In light of the foregoing, the governor is invited to consider and approve the sum of N73, 868, 240. 00 only, being logistics for the trip. The amount is to be charged from the head, 0220000700100, Subhead 2202105 (leave and passages) of the approved budget please,” the memo seen by BusinessDay indicated.