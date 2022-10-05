Lalong reshuffles cabinet, warns against personal gratification

Seven new commissioners have been sworn into the Plateau State Executive Council in replacement of those who resigned to pursue political careers with a minor cabinet reshuffle of the old commissioners.

Performing the swearing-in ceremony at the Government House in Jos, Governor Simon Lalong while congratulating the new appointees said that they were recognised and identified to serve the people of the state based on their personal achievements, records of service as well as the support to the government over the years.

He reminded the appointees of the task before them as the administration winds down.

“You are coming on board at the twilight of this administration when we have just about eight months to complete our mandate. Indeed, you are coming into office at the time that is most crucial as we tidy up our projects and programmes to complete the fulfilment of our campaign promises. This means that you have to hit the ground running and catch up fast to enable you effectively deliver. While we are continuing with ongoing projects and carrying out new initiatives, the largest attention of the Government at this time is devoted towards completion of projects which will be commissioned in the coming months. Already, we have many of them that are fully completed and others almost completed in various sectors ready for commissioning. I expect that you will liaise with the bureaucrats in your MDAs to ensure that you get acquainted with the progress so far,” he said.

Lalong also charged the new commissioners and most especially the old ones to do more in propagating the achievements of the administration through the media as well as community and social platforms.

He also warned them on working against the interest of the party and the people of the State.

“You should remember that you have been brought into Government at such crucial time to serve and not be served. This appointment is not a promotion to self-aggrandizement or a window for corruption, mismanagement or waste of public resources. Anyone found to be working against the public interest or at cross purposes with the mandate and vision of this Administration will be shown the way out. You must project our party at all levels as anything short of that will not be accepted,” he said.

Responding on behalf of those sworn in, Commissioner for Higher Education Prof. Barnard Matur expressed gratitude to the Governor for finding them worthy to be appointed out of many qualified citizens of Plateau State with the assurnaces that they will put in their best to serve the people and ensure that the vision and mandate of the Administration is realised.

The new commissioners are: Barnerd Matur (Higher Education), Peter Akujah Inbutuk (Physical Planning and Urban Planning), Cecilia Mermwakat Yilkorah (Culture, Hospitality and Tourism) and Benjamin Zoyong Jang (Science and Technology).

Others are: Tehlkuk Naanlep Pingwai (Lands and Survey), Elisha Bitrus Shehu (Environment) and Daniel Dung Dalyop (Youth and Sports).

In the cabinet reshuffle, Victor Lapan moves from Youth and Sports to Works while Gyang Musa moves from Science and Technology to Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs while Dan Hirkop moves from Higher Education to Budget and Planning. All others retain their portfolios.