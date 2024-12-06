Lagos’s fibre-optic cable length to hit 3,700 km in 2025 — Sanwo-Olu

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State, has said the state-owned fibre-optic cable length will reach 3,700 kilometres in 2025. This is as the state plans to extend its fibre-optic network by an additional 1,200 km, adding to the 2,500 km already existing.

Obafemi Hamzat, deputy Governor of Lagos State, said this while representing Sanwo-Olu at the sixth edition of the Art of Technology Lagos Conference, which was themed ‘AI and the Lagos Digital Economy.’

“We are extending Lagos’ fibre-optic network by an additional 1,200 km over the next year, complementing the existing 2,500 km. This will significantly boost connectivity for businesses, schools, and residents,” he said.

“These projects are not just about infrastructure, they are about empowering our people and driving sustainable development across sectors.”

In his speech, Hamzat added that the state plans to host world-class data centres in Lagos within the next 24 months. According to him, these projects will improve the scalability of innovative solutions in the state, and further solidify Lagos’ position as Africa’s leading technology hub.

He noted that Lagos is not just Nigeria’s economic nerve centre but also Africa’s leading technology hub, as it is home to over 60 percent of Nigeria’s tech startups.

Speaking on the state’s achievements in the tech space, he noted that Lagos-based startups raised over $1.2 billion in 2023, accounting for 75 percent of all startup investments in Nigeria.

The deputy governor noted that the achievements resulted from deliberate policies and investments that had created an enabling environment for innovation to thrive.

