Lagos to repair Third Mainland Bridge Sunday

The Lagos State government says repair work on the Third Mainland Bridge will take place on Sunday, April 2, 2023, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

This was declared on Saturday by Fredric Oladeinde, the state’s commissioner of transportation. Oladeinde stated that the actions were in response to a notification that the Lagos State Public Works Corporation was prepared to fix the bridge’s identified failed/peeled asphaltic sections.

Oladeinde said that traffic will be diverted from one lane to another lane at the identified failed asphaltic sections on the Bridge.

He stressed that it was expedient to solve tailbacks along the bridge at the peak periods as a result of the failed sections.

Oladeinde, however, assured motorists that the State’s Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA would be fully on the ground to direct traffic to ameliorate the possible inconveniences.

He therefore urged motorists to be patient as the measures taken are aimed at providing quality and safe road infrastructure for everyone.

Recall that the Lagos State Government had declared a traffic diversion August 14 2022, for the repair work on sections of the Third Mainland Bridge with eroded asphaltic sections on the bridge.

The 11.8km bridge, which was commissioned in 1990 by the then Military President, Ibrahim Babangida, is the longest of the 3 bridges connecting Lagos Island to the Mainland.