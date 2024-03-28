Lagos to remove illegal structures on 700km Lagos-Calabar Coastal Express right of way

The Lagos State Government says it would soon commence the removal of all illegal structures on the right-of-way of the proposed Lagos-Calabar coastal highway.

The State Government has served removal notice to the owners of the affected physical structures and other property within this category.

According to a notice dated March 22, 2024, from the Office of Issuance: Development Matters Department and addressed to one of the owners of the property, a copy of which was sighted by BusinessDay, public notices have been made in two national dailies in this regard.

The notice stated that publications were carried out on Friday 15 and Saturday, March 16 2024, for the construction of a 103km stretch of the 700km Lagos- Calabar Coastal Highway by the Federal Ministry of Works in collaboration with the Lagos State Government.

“I am directed to inform you that your property which is a two-story floor falls within the right-of-way alignment of the project by 10.4 metres,” the notice signed by Somolu O., deputy director at the Development Matters Department, reads in part.

The notice further disclosed that the affected portion of the property shall be removed in overriding public interest to pave the way for the road construction project within seven days of serving the notice.

“Given the above, I am to request you to forward all documents supporting your ownership of the property to the Permanent Secretary, Land Bureau, Block 13 and 14, The Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja,” the notice added.

Reacting to the development on his X handle, Jubril Gawat, @ Mr_JAGs, said the Coastal Road alignment was gazetted a long time ago and that property owners in the area are already aware of it.

“Moreover, the Coastal Road alignment was gazetted a long time ago, every year even before Engr. Umahi, people of all these areas have always known about the alignment and Right of Way.

“Some didn’t build there but ‘obtained’ a few meters into their property, some didn’t build there at all and followed the law, some built, hoping government won’t come in for ‘so many years’ but the truth is One Day na One Day,” Gawat said.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has perfected plans to mobilise the contractor to commence the coastal road construction.

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway spans through several states including Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, and Akwa-Ibom states.