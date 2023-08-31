Lagos to partner NIM on human capital development

The Lagos State government says it will continue to invest in the training and retraining of its workforce for effective service delivery, and to meet international standard.

Obafemi Hamzat, the deputy governor of the state, gave the assurance during a courtesy call by a delegation of the Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM), led by the registrar, Taiwo Olusesi, to the Alausa, Ikeja seat of power.

Hamzat assured NIM of the state government’s collaboration in building and improving human capacity within the civil service.

He said the government was always open to positive partnership.

According to him, capacity building of any workforce is the bedrock of development and effective service delivery.

He charged the institute on the provision of quality training for civil servants, adding that the state had different ministries and agencies that required different skills.

“As such, the training cannot just be generic, it must be specific to the needs of the different ministries, agencies and departments so that the staff can benefit immensely.

“We will support and work with the Institute, but the collaboration must be better in terms of the quality of human capacity development and sharpening of staff to achieve a better result,” Hamzat said.

The deputy governor, therefore, tasked the institute on designing curriculum that would meet the specific needs of the ministries, departments and agencies. to achieve effectiveness.

Earlier, Olusesi stated that the institute sought better collaboration and to be more involved in the activities of the state government.

The registrar also solicited the government’s active participation in their forthcoming conferences by sponsoring delegates and non-members of the institute, to enhance capacity building across board.

