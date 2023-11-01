Lagos to deepen investment in smart transportation solutions

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu says Lagos State is investing more in advanced technological solutions in alignment with global progress in the public transportation system.

Sanwo-Olu spoke at the National Transport Technology Conference and Exhibition held at Eko Hotel and Suites, represented by Sola Giwa, his special adviser on transportation.

He stated his administration’s continued investment in smart transportation solutions, such as traffic management systems, digital payment platforms, and real-time information services, aimed at enhancing travel efficiency and convenience.

“The state’s commitment to progress is evident in transformative initiatives, such as the Live Camera Update (LCU) Project, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Camera, Command and Control Centre for the state waterways (Search and Rescue), Lagos Rail Mass Transit Project, among others, to enhance safety and transportation infrastructure,” he added.

Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the state commissioner for transportation, highlighted the pivotal role of transportation in Lagos’ thriving metropolis.

Osiyemi, who was represented by Olawale Musa,

the permanent secretary of the ministry of transportation, restated the government’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the development of robust public transportation systems.

The conference, themed “Accelerating technology for safer, smarter, and sustainable transport in Nigeria,” brought together key stakeholders from the transportation sector, providing a platform to discuss and showcase advancements in transportation technology.

Some of the stakeholders in attendance included the representative of the minister of transportation and minister of marine and blue economy, commissioners of transportation from Nigeria’s 36 states and representatives from various transportation agencies.