Lagos to begin demolition of drainage-blocking structures in Ikoyi

The Lagos State Government will today (Monday) commence the removal of perimeter fences located within two meters of drainage channels on Norman Williams, Awolowo, and Ribadu roads in the Ikoyi area of the state.

The Ministry of Environment and Water Resources announced this move after the grace period provided to property owners in these areas had expired.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, expressed disappointment in the level of compliance during a visit to Norman Williams Street on Sunday.

He noted that only a few homeowners had adhered to the directive, while a larger percentage had not taken any action.

“It is discouraging to see that just a few homeowners have complied while a larger percentage have not made any move regarding the matter,” Wahab was quoted to have said during the visit.