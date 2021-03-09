Lagos takes delivery of COVID-19 vaccines

The Lagos State government has taken delivery of doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government.

It was, however, not clear at the time of this report, the exact quantity delivered to Nigeria’s most populous state and epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic since its outbreak in the country on February 27.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who spoke on this, said the state government received the vaccines at 4:am on Tuesday, noting that the vaccines have been kept in a safe place.

He assured that the state government will soon commence the vaccination in line with the scheduled guidelines by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

Read Also: Nigeria administers first COVID-19 vaccine to frontline health workers

Sanwo-Olu implored the residents of the stat to continue to keep to all the COVID-19 protocols like wearing of facemasks, washing and sanitising their hands and observing social distance.

Recall that Nigeria took delivery of about 3.924 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, on March 2, as part of an overall 16 million doses that would be delivered to the country in batches over the next few months.

The vaccines were provided by COVAX, in an unprecedented global effort to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday, March 6, received jabs of the COVID-19 vaccines at the State House, Abuja, and since then other eminent Nigerians have also received it.