Nigeria administers first COVID-19 vaccine to frontline health workers

Nigeria has officially kicked off vaccination against COVID-19. A frontline health worker publicly received the first dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday at the National Hospital, Abuja.

Cyprian Ngong, a medical doctor, who was the first to receive the jab, has been on the frontline since March 2020.

The doctor was able to receive the vaccine after the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) gave Nigeria the green light to commence vaccination following its 48-hour analysis between March 3 and 4.

Faisal Shuaib, executive director/CEO, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), administered the first dose to the frontline health worker.

Read Also: NAFDAC analysing COVID-19 vaccines for adverse effects Official

Three other frontline workers publicly received the vaccines.

“I just took the vaccine and I feel good. I have dreamt of taking this vaccine and I have taken it today. I wish my father was alive to take this vaccine, but he passed away months ago,” Ngong said.

The national launch of the vaccination was well attended by health authorities, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, traditional/community leaders, members of the National Assembly, ministers and other top government officials, as well as development partners.

As Nigeria joins the global community in this vaccination phase, the journey towards herd immunity and exit from the pandemic has begun. The country has been battling the deadly COVID-19 pandemic since February 2020 and has recorded a total of 157,671 cases and 1,951 deaths from the virus as at March 4, 2021.

Experts and scientists have said vaccines are the most cost-effective panacea against viruses and diseases of any sort and the deadly COVID-19 virus is no different.

Boss Mustapha, chairman of the PTF and secretary to the government of the federation, who flagged off the vaccination, urged Nigerians to approach the process with unity of purpose and understand that no one is safe until everyone is vaccinated.

He urged Nigerians to believe the government on the efficacy and safety of the vaccines and support the government’s plans as the vaccines move into the states.

Mohammed Bello, minister of the FCT, said the FCT authorities have concluded preparedness to begin vaccination in the nation’s capital. He informed that 65 vaccination points have been created in the six area councils of the FCT in the first phase of the process.

“I want to assure you that we can store these vaccines in the FCT, and it is hoped that this vaccination will mark the end of the pandemic in Nigeria,” he said.

Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, restated that the vaccination would be in four phases, with the first phase being the frontline health workers and other health workers.

The minister said all eligible groups would get vaccinated as at when due, while non-eligible groups should wait for their turn. He also warned against foul play as the vaccination process begins.

“All those below 18 years and pregnant women are not eligible, except they have a severe illness. This is because there is no scientific assessment of their safety. This campaign must be done according to the books; any infractions will attract sanctions. Citizens should be vigilant and report unwholesome practices,” he warned.

Walter Kazadi, the World Health Organisation (WHO) country representative, however, warned that until everybody is covered, there is a need to adhere to non-pharmaceutical measures and social restrictions and deny the virus the opportunity to continue to mutate and create variants of concern.

He commended Nigeria for being able to handle the pandemic despite the catastrophic prediction.