Lagos takes delivery of coaches for Redline rail system ahead 2023 take off

The Lagos State government, on Tuesday, took new delivery of coaches for the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) RED LINE rail system.

The equipment acquired by the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-administration, are arriving in Nigeria ahead of their deployment for passenger operation planned for the first quarter of 2023.

The Talgo trains, consisting of two train sets of 21 cars, are projected to carry more than 1500 passengers per train set per direction when the first phase from Agbado to Ebute Metta opens for operation.

Governor Sanwo-Olu performed the groundbreaking of the Red Line rail project on April 15, 2021.

Different train stations, vehicular overpasses and others are at different levels of completion towards the end of the year 2022.

The train services, both Red Line (which will run from Agbado, a Lagos-Ogun border community, to Ebute Metta), and Blue Line (running on the Lagos-Badagry corridor, Mile 2 to Marina), are expected to change the face of public transportation in Nigeria’s largest commercial city when they begin passenger operations from first quarter of 2023, as projected by the state government.

They will help to some extent to address the traffic situation in the two corridors.