Lagos State Police Command deletes tweet response to David Hundeyin

The Lagos State Police Command II (@rrslagos.gov.ng) deleted its response tweet to investigative journalist David Hundeyin’s tweet urging whistleblowers not to contact him on Twitter, claiming that the microblogging social media platform has been compromised.

The Nigerian Police Force, Lagos Command, had replied rather sarcastically to Hundeyin’s request, telling people with valuable information for reportage to contact him via his website instead of through Twitter.

The Police Command response to Hundeyin’s tweet read, “You acted as if you were getting info all by yourself, Mr Research Journalist. So it is all these disobedients that feed you doctored stories. There is nothing worth tracing you. You want to keep showing you’re under threat to justify why you got exile opportunity wey many dey find.”

The Police Command has long deleted its tweet.

Hundeyin’s tweet came after the management of Twitter blocked his account after he posted the Guinean diplomatic passport of the president-elect, Ahmed Bola Tinubu.