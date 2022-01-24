Lagos set for relocation of Okobaba sawmillers to Ikorodu

The Lagos State government is putting finishing touches to Timberville, Owu-Ikosi, Agbowa, in Ikorodu, where it plans to relocate sawmillers from the Okobaba waterfront in Ebute Meta area of the state.

Idris Salako, the commissioner for physical planning and urban development, accompanied by Ganiyu Ayuba, the special adviser on urban development, and Abiola Kosegbe, the permanent secretary, in the ministry, undertook the inspection of the new site to assess the level of work.

According to Salako, in a statement signed by Mukaila Sanusi, deputy director, public affairs, of the ministry, all neccessary facilities at Tamberville are being provided to facilitate a hitch-free wood processing and sales.

The commissioner noted that the facilities which include, link roads and internal roads, drainage, electricity, housing and display sheds were being put in place for the comfort of sawmillers and their customers.

He explained that the government had resolved the issue of connectivity by providing an alternative link road as supplement to the main road, thereby making it possible to approach the Timberville from Ikorodu-Itoikin road.

At the time of the visit, the alternative road of 1.265km is almost completed to support unhindered movement from Okobaba to Timberville.

” Whilst the main road requires strenuous engineering works, such as the construction of a deck-on-pile among others, the alternative road to the Timberville has attracted the urgent and immediate attention of the State and would soon be completed in a few weeks time to supplement the major link road, currently under construction “, he said.

He noted that work on the major link road, covering a distance of 2.65km had progressed to the stage where the structure work for the bridge was nearing completion, having sunk about 316 piles.

Details of other facilities, according to Salako, include installation of 8 power transformers with the total capacity of 500KVA as well as the provision of 260 units of 2-bedroom bungalows, 100 units of which were released from Odo-Onosa housing scheme by the Lagos State government to augument housing requirements of the sawmillers in Timberville.

Other social amenities at Timberville are canteen, meeting hall and trailer park.