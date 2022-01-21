Lagos to divert traffic flow on Apapa Dockyard Road for 12hrs

Lagos State government has put motorists on notice that, between 6:00 pm on Sunday, January 23 and 6:00 am on Monday, January 24, 2022, traffic flow on Apapa Dockyard road will be diverted to enable maintenance work to be carried out on the level crossing.

The government in a statement on Thursday, January 20, 2022, explained that the repair work on the level crossing is in line with the Nigerian Railway Modernization Project (Lagos-Ibadan section) with an extension to Lagos Port at Apapa.

Frederic Oladeinde, the state’s Commissioner of Transportation, explained further that the maintenance work became necessary to keep the rail track in proper condition to ensure the safety of the commuting public.

The commissioner assured that a traffic counter flow would be created on the lane that is free when rehabilitation work is ongoing on the other, adding that this was to enable motorists to ply the route and reach their desired destinations without much difficulty.

He urged road users to comply with Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officials to minimize inconveniences that might be experienced while the maintenance work lasted.

“Lagos State Government is hereby appealing to residents, especially motorists, to cooperate fully with the interventions made available to ease traffic flow, as the project is aimed at achieving a seamless Multi-modal Transport System that will provide viable options for movement and subsequently meet the transportation needs of a larger population,” Oladeinde pleaded.

The planned closure of Apapa Dockyard Road will add to several others that have already been closed for purposes of carrying out repair work on them. The two most recent ones are the Marine Bridge in Apapa and Dopemu Road in the Agege Local Government Area of the state.

While these are commendable interventions by the state government, they also speak to the poor state of its road infrastructure which, one way or another, have a pull-down effect on economic growth.

On Marine Bridge and Dopemu Road, for instance, motorists have three whole months of stress and slowing driving experience to endure as repair work on both facilities would take that long to be completed.