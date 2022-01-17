Take alternative routes, motorists advised as FG closes Marine Bridge

Motorists going in and out of Apapa in the next 10-12 weeks may experience difficulty reaching their destinations as the federal government says Marine Bridge, a major route to the port city, will be closed for repairs, beginning from tomorrow, Monday, January 17, 2022.

Motorists have, therefore, been advised to take alternative routes which have been identified for use during this period of the repair work that will be done in two phases between January 17 and April 2.

Frederic Oladeinde, Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, who confirmed the federal government’s decision to close the bridge yesterday, Sunday, January 16, also disclosed that alternative routes have been mapped out to reduce stress and travel time across the state.

He explained that the first phase of the work would be on the Apapa Outbound and that would be done between January 17 and March 9, 2022, while the second phase on the Apapa Inbound section of the bridge has been scheduled for between March 10 and April 2, 2022.

The commissioner said that beginning from tomorrow, Monday, motorists going out of Apapa will be diverted to give way for contraflow of traffic between RRS point and Total Bridge. He added that motorists using lighter vehicles will be diverted to Marine Beach by Mobil filling station to connect Ijora Bridge or make use of service lane by Leventis to connect Naval Dockyard to link Total under bridge to continue their journeys.

From March 10, when work will start on the Apapa Inbound section of the bridge, the commissioner said that motorists would be diverted to allow contraflow of traffic between Total Bridge and RRS point.

“Motorists using lighter vehicles will be allowed to descend towards Total under bridge and make use of Fire Service road to connect Marine Beach by Mobil filling station, while those heading towards Apapa will make a detour and connect Area B through NAGAFF, using Mobil filling station service lane,” he said.

Oladeinde appealed to motorists for patience and understanding, disclosing that palliative repair work had been carried out on all the mapped out alternative routes to lessen the effect of traffic challenges on those routes.

He assured that Lagos State Traffic Management personnel (LASTMA) officials would be deployed to manage the diversion plan.

He explained that the repair work is aimed at providing quality and safe road infrastructure for everyone in the state.

The federal government had earlier explained that the closure of the bridge was to repair a failed portion to prevent loss of lives and property in the affected areas.