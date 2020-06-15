Lagos senator, Osinowo dies

A sitting senator, representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Bayo Osinowo, popularly known as “Pepper” is dead

Osinowo was said to have died hours ago at First Cardiologist Hospital, Ikoyo, Lagos after a brief illness.

The deceased, a long time prominent member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, was serving his first tenure in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, having replaced Senator Gbenga Ashafa in the 2019 elections.