BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Lagos senator, Osinowo dies

by
Lagos senator, Osinowo dies
Lagos senator, Osinowo Bayo

A sitting senator, representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Bayo Osinowo, popularly known as “Pepper” is dead

Osinowo was said to have died hours ago at First Cardiologist Hospital, Ikoyo, Lagos after a brief illness.

Read also: Platform Capital gifts University of Lagos three Ultra-modern learning facilities

The deceased, a long time prominent member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, was serving his first tenure in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, having replaced Senator Gbenga Ashafa in the 2019 elections.

Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Comments are closed.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Relief coming to Lagos ports as 5000 vehicles expected in PH…

Insecurity: Why tackling crime has become more difficult…

NECA, labour sign MoU to sustain businesses, save jobs post…

1 of 286