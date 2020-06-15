Platform Capital gifts University of Lagos three Ultra-modern learning facilities

Growth markets focused, principal investment and advisory firm, Platform Capital has refurbished and donated 3 ultra-modern lecture halls for the University of Lagos Business School (ULBS)’S Executive MBA programme.

The company in the process of carrying out the facelift, renovated the entire building and fitted the lecture halls with state-of-the art technology including interactive white boards, sound systems and versatile furniture, to ensure a best-in-class digital learning environment for students.

Akintoye Akindele, chairman, Platform Capital notes that the launch of the world class lecture halls in the University of Lagos (UNILAG), was just phase 1 for the University of Lagos.

Read also: UNILAG Don Urges Buhari to focus on education, critical areas, Increase Infrastructures

Speaking at the handing over of the facility to University of Lagos management, Akindele notes that the company is to complete the entire building before the end of the year, install a full end-to-end fibre data link to complement the state-of-the-art telecommunications and infrastructure.

According to him, “With that in place, from these lecture halls, we can run programmes from Harvard to Silicon Valley Business School to ISM Paris and many more business schools online and real time for our best and brightest on the continent”.

“If we educate and expose one mind who goes, innovates and solves a problem, imagine the compound effect of that on Africa.” he said.

In addition to the refurbished rooms, Akindele pledged the sum of $10,000 as a prize to the best graduating student, automatic employment at Platform Capital and its portfolio companies for the top 3 graduating students and internships for students of the ULBS Executive MBA programme annually.

Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, vice-chancellor, University of Lagos while receiving the facility says it is a unique facility like will enable students to have online lectures real-time, adding that it will not only increase the university ranking, but will also increase her visibility as a university that is e-learning compliant.