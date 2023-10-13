Lagos seals Mile 12 International Market, Owode Onirin Market

Lagos State government sealed the Mile 12 International Market and the Owode Onirin Market on Friday for creating environmental malfeasance.

The Ministry of Environment and Water Resources stated in Ikeja that the markets were sealed because of indiscriminate dumping and burning of refuse, the filthy environment, and blocked drains.

It stated that the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, directed the Lagos Waste Management Agency and “KAI’’ to seal the markets.

“The reasons for sealing the markets are not unconnected with the indiscriminate dumping and burning of refuse, filthy environment, blocked and littered drains.

“The action also followed illegal and indiscriminate parking and abandonment of trucks on the highway leading to the two markets, impeding the free flow of traffic,’’ the ministry stated.