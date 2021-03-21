Lagos Royal Lions Club to impact 1000 less-privileged Nigerians

Melody Towobola, newly installed president of Lagos Royal Lions club has said that the Club would positively impact 1000 lives of the needy and poor people in the community as a way of assisting the government to alleviate poverty in the land.

Towobola disclosed this during her installation as the new president of the club and the installation of other club officers in Lagos.

She explained that the Lagos Royal Lions Club was one of the several clubs that makes up the Lions clubs internationally and has also joined other clubs to carry out activities as expected.

She assured that the club would continue to measure up by impacting the lives of as many several less-privileged Nigerians as possible.

Read Also: Who wants to be a Millionaire?

Marce Anyanwu, Region 6 chairperson, who also spoke at the event, said that the club has carried out several impactful projects in the community.

“We have collaborated with other clubs under Region 6 to carry out some of the activities within the ambit of our five core service mandates- Pediatric Cancer, Diabetes, Vision, Environment and Hunger Relief,” he said.

According to Zone 6A Chairperson, John Oriazowan, Lagos Royal Lions Club is putting in their best to affect the lives of the vulnerable and the needy in the community.

He went further to express gratitude that the Club under his Zone has been able to install its president, club officers and also induct quality members who will also invest their time, talent and treasurer to serve the world as kindness always matters.