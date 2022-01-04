Lagos resumes rollout of Moderna vaccines

The Lagos State has resumed the rollout of Moderna vaccines, opening access to those who require second doses, booster shots and those starting their vaccination course.

The scarcity of Moderna in the state halted last week with a new batch of Moderna vaccines supply, Ibrahim Mustafa, permanent secretary of the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board told BusinessDay on Tuesday.

Also, Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines are now available in designated public and private vaccination centres in Lagos.

Those who require their second doses are expected to return to the vaccination site where they took their first dose. The process is the same for those in need of booster doses.

However, if recipients are unable to access the vaccination centres where they took their first dose, they can approach any of the public vaccination supersites or designated private facilities to receive their second dose of Moderna vaccine, Akin Abayomi, Lagos Commissioner for Health said in an Instagram post.

He reassured the public of the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines, urging that all who are eligible should approach vaccination sites across the state.

Administration of vaccines in public vaccination centres remains free of charge. But, vaccination at private centres with the administration of two doses of COVID-19 vaccine will attract a service charge of N6, 000, while one dose will attract N4,500, Abayomi noted.

Also, unlike the United States where the mixing of vaccines is allowed, the commissioner stated it is not permitted.

Only individuals aged 18 and above, with a minimum of six months interval after receiving their second dose can get booster shots.