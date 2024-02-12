Lagos opens up Alimosho Model City Plan for public review

The Lagos State government says it is opening up the revised Alimosho Model City Plan for public review and comment.

According to Mukaila Sanusi, director of public affairs in the state ministry of physical planning and urban development, the government would be seeking input from residents in Alimosho and the general public in finalising the revised Alimosho Model City Plan.

The document, Sanusi said, would be presented to the public from February 19 to March 27.

He said the revised Alimosho Model City Plan would be made accessible in various locations throughout the community for four weeks.

Read also: Investors, exhibitors set for Lagos agrofood conference

Sanusi quoted Oluyinka Olumide, the commissioner for physical planning and urban development, as saying that the planning document would allow for robust participation and ownership.

“For the four-week duration, members of the public can access the document and make comments at the following centres between 9.00 a.m and 4.00 pm.

“The planned document will be available at nine locations: Alimosho local government secretariat, Alimosho, Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA secretariat, Abule-Egba, Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA secretariat, Ipaja, Egbe-Idimu LCDA secretariat, Isheri, Mosan-Okunola LCDA secretariat, Ipaja.

“Others are Ikotun-Igando LCDA secretariat, Ikotun; Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LSPPPA) office, Abesan Housing Estate, Ipaja; LSPPPA head office, Oba Akinjobi Way, GRA, Ikeja,” he said.

Sanusi also said that there would be a dedicated stakeholder engagement meeting after the public review period, to discuss the plan in more detail and address specific concerns from different groups within the community.

Read also: An attempt to reinvent the past – Bolt rides in Lagos, Nigeria

He said the engagement would be held on April 4, at the Noble Castle Event Centre, Igando.