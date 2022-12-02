Lagos needs lots of creativity to ease mobility – Akinajo

Abimbola Akinajo, managing director of LAMATA has said that the state requires lots of creativity to ease mobility.

Akinajo stated this during a panel discussion at the Lagos Transport Fest, saying with the small space and large population in the state, Lagos would require a lot of creativity on mobility from a futuristic perspective.

She said the state was constantly working to ease congestion, noting that there was a plan to move the informal transport regulators to become formal.

According to her, Lagos has a strategic master plan which is currently running to 2032. However, she noted that plans are ongoing to extend it to 2040.

She added that in the strategic masterplan, Lagos state is in the process of building six rail lines, of which two have been implemented – the 27-kilometre Blue Rail which traverses between Mile 2 and Marina, would be operated on Electric Motor Unit (EMU), while the 37-kilometre Red Line, from Agbado to Ebute Metta, would operate on Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

She noted that the blue line will be passenger operational by the end of the first quarter of 2023. It will have a station in Mile2, Alaba, the National Theatre and Marina.

“For the red line, the first phase will be from Agbado-Oyingbo, and this is sticking to the metropolitan Lagos, the station will come early next year, the structure will be laid down early 2023 and by the end of the first quarter of 2023 to the beginning of second quarter 2023, it will be fully passenger ready” Akinajo said.