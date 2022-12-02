Osun Assembly orders sacked LGs officials to remain in office

The Osun House of Assembly has ordered a status quo on all local government administration pending the exhaustion of all legal means.

Timothy Owoeye, speaker of the House, in a statement by his press secretary, Kunle Alabi while briefing the members of the House on the outcome of the private meeting he held with Governor Ademola Adeleke on Tuesday, at the plenary, informed them of a notice of appeal against the decision of a Federal High Court judgment served on the 7th Assembly.

The House thereby resolved that the issue of local government administration should be left to the court of law.

While responding to recent events in the state, Owoeye said the legislative arm saddled with the responsibility of law-making, only disagreed with the governor on matters of law.

Owoeye stated that there now exists a mutual understanding that the House will be carried along on matters that concern the legislature.

He held that the position of the House of Assembly was purely from the point of law and not in any way antagonising the executive arm of government, saying their positions from the point of law, was also related to the governor at the meeting.

While thanking his colleagues for their service and steadfastness to the state, he said “This is Osun State House of Assembly; anything we are doing has to be for the development and progress of this state, we have not done anything wrong or gone foul of the law.

“As an institution, we x-ray and scan whatever we disseminate because as far as the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is concerned, we are performing legislative duties and our functions as legislators.

“When Aregbesola took over the mantle of leadership in 2010, the PDP controlled local government was still in place and the status quo remained. Nobody dissolved the local government until all legal processes were completed,” the speaker said.

He then congratulated Adeleke for emerging as the sixth executive governor of the state.

It would be recalled that the governor on Monday directed the most senior career heads across all the local government areas to take charge of the affairs of their respective councils with immediate effect.