Lagos leads as Nigeria reports 42 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 42 new COVID-19 infections in the country in the last two weeks.

Lagos State reported the highest number of cases with 27 new infections within the period from December 31, to January 6.

The agency in a statement on Sunday also informed that new infections were reported in Edo, Kano, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Plateau, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“From December 31 to January 6, 13 new confirmed cases have been recorded in Nigeria. The 13 new cases are reported from two states – Lagos (12) and Edo (one),” the agency said.

“NCDC confirmed that the country recorded 29 new cases from January 7 to 13; and the new cases are reported from, Lagos (15), FCT (five), Kano (four), Nasarawa (three), Kaduna (one) and Plateau (one).”

The new cases takes the country’s total COVID-19 infections to 266,492. The country has reported 3,155 death so far, while 259,858 cases have been discharged across 36 states, including the FCT.

The NCDC stated that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre activated at Level 2, had continued to coordinate the national response activities.