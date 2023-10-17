Lagos joins Egypt, Morocco, Benin in showcasing Africa’s underrated opportunity to the world

..Says Nigeria has business friendly Govt.

Dubai|| Lagos State government on Tuesday joined other leaders of government ministries and agencies across Africa to showcase the continent’s underrated opportunities to the world.

They did so at the ongoing SuperBridge Summit holding in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) where challenges and global partnerships were also identified and discussed.

While speaking on efforts made by Nigeria on the digital transformation journey, Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, Deputy Governor, Lagos State noted that identity theft is a challenge in the digital journey.

Speaking to BusinessDay on the sidelines of the summit, Hamzat however acknowledged that Nigeria’s digital transformation journey is a major driver of the country’s economic growth.

Hamzat noted that Lagos State government has already made remarkable progress on digital connectivity for schools, agencies of government, hospitals, etc.

“We have a business-friendly Federal Government,” he said. This, he noted is seen around policies on FX, petrol subsidy, etc. He also urged potential investors to leverage Nigeria’s tech-savvy young workforce to enjoy the opportunity the country offers for investors seeking higher returns on their investment.

He noted the need increase efforts at integrating African countries digitally to facilitate movements, trade and other businesses across the continent.

Hamzat and other African leaders were on the panel that spoke on “Africa’s Underrated Opportunity: Challenging Perceptions Through Partnerships”.

Other speakers on the panel included: Sahar Nasr, Economist and Former Minister of Investment and International Cooperation, Ministry of International Cooperation, Egypt; Ghita Mezzour, Minister, Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, Morocco; Aurelie Adam Soule, Minister, Ministry of Digital Technology and Digitalisation of Benin, Benin Republic.

The session highlights the clear opportunity presented by massive infrastructure potential transformation of physical and virtual connectivity along with mobility in future cities.

These projects can improve businesses and make life easier for everyday people as well as increase economic growth by unlocking natural resources and creating jobs for locals. African countries like Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt and Benin continue to place new upcoming economies at the forefront of Africa’s global development.

As a multidisciplinary professional with accomplishments in information technology and consulting, he is impressively established as a visionary leader with focus on excellence and performance.

Hamzat brought into public service the energy and vitality of a private sector executive after over two decades of exciting career spanning different sub-sectors of the economy.

As a Deputy Governor of Lagos State, he is deeply interested in development economics, social welfare and gender empowerment, and has remained a strong voice against discriminatory policies that debase humanity.

The Super Bridge Summit has in attendance over 500 influential executives from the world’s leading corporates, investors, family businesses, and government organisations; over 70 visionary leaders from GCC, Asia, Africa and South America; and over 25 insightful multi-disciplinary sessions from over 20 countries.

The global economy is on the brink of major transformation. Six non-G7 economies are projected to dominate the world’s top 10 economies by 2050.

The SuperBridge Summit in partnership with GITEX GLOBAL, ignites, connects, and unites future-minded, action-oriented leaders from the world’s fastest growing economies to explore the rise of new markets, fast track partnerships and collaborations on transformative opportunities in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Latin America and the rest of the world.