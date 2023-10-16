Lawmaker assures speedy completion of Lagos- Badagry Expressway

The lawmaker representing Badagry Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rep. Sesi Whingan, has assured of speedy completion of Lagos- Agbara -Badagry Expressway.

The lawmaker gave the assurance while speaking at a dinner for newly elected and appointed political office holders in Badagry on Saturday night.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports the dinner was organised by Badagry Federation Forum. The lawmaker said that contractors had been ordered back to site and that work had commenced once again on the project.

“Agbara -Badagry- Seme Expressway is an important highway linking Nigeria to many West Africa countries. The government has ordered the contractors handing the project back to site and construction has started since Saturday morning.

“In my capacity as the representative of this constituency , I have visited different agencies connected with the project and they have assured me that work will be accelerated on the road. The economic development of Badagry depends on this road,” he said.

Whingah promised to collaborate with other political office holders in Badagry to ensure rapid development of the town.

Speaking , Setonji David, lawmaker representing Badagry Constituency 2 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, said he was working on a bill seeking to create Badagry Development Commission (BDC)

“This division requires a commission that will promote its development. Just like we have Niger Delta Development Commission and others, we need one here.

“I believe that with all efforts put together, we will be able to achieve this.

“We should not be discouraged because Badagry is the future of Lagos State .We have the potential,” he said.

Mobolaji Ogunlende, Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, said the essence of the gathering was to pull political office holders together to evolve ways for the development of Badagry .

“The idea is that we can use individual offices to see how we can move Badagry forward.

“I am urging all of us to contribute our quota to the development of the town to enable us achieve a better Badagry and a greater Lagos,” he said.

Mr Olusegun Onilude, Chairman, Badagry Local Government ,said the time is ripe for political leaders to proactively inspire people’s enthusiasm and creativity for development.

“This is perhaps the best time for us to fulfil the people’s will and protect their rights and interests.

“We must work hard to resolve the pressing difficulties, differences, and problems that might work against our collective interests and aspirations.

“We must ,as leaders ,begin to urgently implement a people-centered philosophy of inclusion, development and growth,” he said.

In his keynote address, Prof Oluwasegun Whenu, lecturer at Lagos State University (LASU), said political office holders must understand that they are representatives of everyone, including those who did not vote for them.

“Synergy requires interaction and cooperation in the actualisation of goals.

“This underscores the need for all stakeholders, politicians, royal fathers and chiefs, academics and everyone who is committed to the development of Badagry Division to work in harmony toward the achievement of the desired development,’ he said.

In his remarks, the Convener of the programme snd General Manager,Salovian Construction Company ,Mr Banji Olaosebikan-Peters, General Manager, said it was time for political office holders in Badagry to see themselves as one.

“With synergy, the development of Badagry will be actualised.

“It is time to collectively optimise emerging opportunities in a rapid changing globilised world for our development ,” he said.

Mr Sunday Kappo, a member of the organising committee , said the objective of the programme was to create a platform where every elected and appointed officers from Badagry would come together and generate ideas for the development of the town.

NAN reports that past political office holders, traditional rulers business moguls and other residents of Badagry were also present at the dinner.