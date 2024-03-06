Lagos Island – Iyana Oworo bound lane to close for 36 hours starting today

The Lagos State government has announced its plans to close the Lagos Island – Iyana Oworo carriageway to vehicular movement for the next 36 hours due to the ongoing repair on the Third Mainland Bridge.

According to a statement released on its X official handle late Tuesday, the closure is scheduled to begin from 12:00 am on Wednesday, March 6 till 12:00 noon on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

This comes on the heels of a total closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for “essential repairs” last week.

The statement reads: “In continuation of the ongoing repair works on the Third Mainland Bridge by the Federal Ministry of Works, the Lagos Island – Iyana Oworo bound lane will be closed to vehicular traffic from 12:00 am on Wednesday 6th till 12:00 noon on Thursday 7th March, 2024.”

In order to avoid being stuck, motorists plying the route are urged to make do with other alternative routes which have been previously provided.

Meanwhile, the Iyana-Oworo inward lane to Island remains open to motorists for the period stated.

“Kindly note that the Iyana-Oworo inwards island-bound carriageway will remain open to Motorists heading to the Island during this period,” the statement said.

The initial traffic diversion arrangements on the bridge will return after this 36-hour closure after which the repairs must have been done.

Since January, repair efforts on the bridge have been underway, involving intermittent closures to accommodate inbound and outbound traffic.

Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, conveying the closure notice on Tuesday, thanked Lagosians for their understanding and appealed for continued cooperation with the traffic management officials for uninterrupted work execution.