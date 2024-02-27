FG announces total closure of Third Mainland Bridge for 24 hours

The federal government has announced that the Third Mainland Bridge will be totally closed for 24 hours beginning from 12 noon on Wednesday to 12 noon on Thursday.

The government, in a statement obtained by BusinessDay, explained that the closure is to enable the contractor carry our a major rehabilitation work on the bridge.

The statement signed by Olukorede Kesha, federal controller of works in Lagos, says that as a result of the critical nature of the work to be done, the bridge would not be opened to traffic during the 24-hour period.

“Thus, all road users are advised to use alternative routes during this period, ” the controller said.

Motorists are further advised to cooperate with the traffic management officials deployed to control traffic and ensure hitch- free movements in order to minimize the discomfort during this period.

The controller commended the general public , especially motorists, for their continued cooperation and understanding.

She noted that all the inconveniences caused by these frequent movement disruptions are highly regretted