FG notifies motorists of traffic diversion on Third Mainland Bridge beginning Thursday.

The Federal Government has notified motorists on the Third Mainland Bridge of traffic diversion as rehabilitation work on the bridge continues.

Beginning today, Thursday, February 22, 2024, traffic will be diverted to the Iyana Oworonshoki-Lagos Island carriageway of the bridge.

The government explained in a statement in Lagos that this is to enable the contractor to continue the comprehensive repairs on the Oworonsoki bound.

It is also to allow for timely completion of work on all sections of the bridge and ensure speedy hand-over of the bridge to the motoring public with better comfort and a smoother driving experience.

According to Olukorede Kesha, the federal controller of works in Lagos, the existing traffic arrangement would continue to subsist for the duration of the repair works.

For that reason, she says, all Oworonsoki bound motorists are advised to continue to use alternative routes in the morning when the bridge will be opened only to island-bound traffic.

“Conversely, island bound motorists are to continue to use alternative routes in the afternoon when the bridge will be available only for Oworonsoki-bound traffic,” she added.

Motorists are advised to cooperate with the traffic management officials deployed to control traffic and ensure hitch-free movements in order to minimise discomfort during this repair period.

Kesha appealed to the public for continued cooperation and understanding, assuring that the Federal Government is committed to providing lasting infrastructure for the comfort of road users.