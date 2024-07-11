Lagos is going to be key hub of digital infrastructure in Africa — Ayotunde Coker

Ayotunde Coker, chief executive officer of Open Access Data Centres Limited, has said Lagos State will be the key hub of digital infrastructure in Africa.

This was disclosed during a panel session at the BusinessDay CEO forum. He said, “This is because Lagos is well served with a feasible capacity with the fibre ducts being installed in various locations for connectivity to serve the growing population.”

According to him, research has shown that every 10 percent of broadband penetration can impact the economies by about 2.5 percent GDP growth in emerging economies and about 1 percent in advanced economies.

He said, “If combined with data centres, it means you now hold the information of data use globally. As we build out, we have a significant impact on the lives and livelihoods across the continent, and if we are going to achieve what we are talking about in 2050, we need to digitise Africa, and that is what enables economic growth, job creation, etc.”