Lagos high society serenades Aderinokun on his 50th birthday

Olumide Aderinokun, philanthropist and one of Nigeria’s high-flying business generals rang in his 50th in style, celebrating in company of his wife, Stephanie, and a select A-list guests from all walks of life.

Olumide famous for his philanthropic heart was treated to a surprise party by his wife and was joined by a host of celebrity crowd as they toasted Olumide’s big day with a lavish party at the Aderinokun’s palatial Lekki home on Wednesday night.

Described as a man of many parts – a successful busineman, politician and philanthropist, Aderinokun has continued to shine his light on humanity. He has a long history of philanthropy. And he has repeatedly shown that he has a milk of human kindness flowing in his DNA.

From his numerous philanthropic activities through his Foundation, Olumide and Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation, Olumide has continued to be a blessing to humanity. Olumide, who is currently in the spotlight in Ogun politics as the candidate to beat in Ogun Central Senatorial race come 2023 has surpassed the records of many political office holders in his constituency even as a private citizen in the area of philanthropy and community service.

It is really no shock that Olumide is in the spotlight for his 50th birthday as he has over the years worked hard, learned the ropes and currently on top of his game.

Known for his bright personality which has won him a wide network of high-profile friends, Olumide in spite of his accomplishments remains humble and accommodating.