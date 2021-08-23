Reconciliation moves in Ogun PDP are yielding fruit – Aderinokun

David Olumide Aderinokun is a realtor. He specialised in joint venture projects. He is also a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State. In this interview with ZEBULON AGOMUO, he speaks on his future ambition, the interventions by his Foundation, the reconciliation moves in Ogun PDP, and other issues. Excerpts:

By way of introduction, may we know you and a bit about where you are coming from?

My name is Olumide Aderinokun from Ogun State. I was born 50 years ago. Before going into politics, I was a realtor. I specialised in joint venture projects. I was also a bricklayer, going to sites. I am also a farmer. I wanted to contest for Odeda/Obafemi Owode/Abeokuta North in the Federal House of Representatives. There were factions. I was in Ladi’s (Oladipupo Olatunde Adebutu) faction. But now, I am going for the bigger one- Senatorial. By the grace of God, I want to be a senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial district.

I have a Foundation which I started to help my people. When I was campaigning at that time, we went to all the wards in the constituency, about 47 wards. I visited each ward about three times. We discovered that in most of the wards, there was nothing on ground- no water, no electricity, nothing at all. I know that there are certain things that a state governor can do; there are also things that House of Reps’ member, a senator can do when it comes to water projects and other things. So far, we have commissioned about nine water projects in six local governments and there are also four that are ready for commissioning. I have actually ordered drilling machines from China and they will be delivered next month. I have about 74 wards.

So, I want to put three bore holes for each ward. Again, we are also giving out soft loans to people. It is interest-free loan. So far, we have given out to 500 beneficiaries. We give out free fuel to transporters. We are planning to arrange football tournaments for youths. I get a lot of messages on my Instagram page; youths requesting for introduction of such tournament where they can have the opportunity of going beyond Nigeria. Whatever I am doing is for God and humanity. It is to give people a better life. To be honest with you; nothing is working. People are suffering; people are hungry. We have a very long way to go in this country. There’s lot of work to do. My thinking about representing people is that whatever that comes from that place as a result of your representing them must go to them; to better their lives. I am not going to the Senate for money; no. I am going there for service.

You talked about your Foundation; may we know more about it?

Yes, it is called Olumide and Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation. We have completed 17 borehole projects across the six Local Government Areas in Ogun Central Senatorial District.

We have also done three phases of #FreeFuelwithAderinokun for Okada riders in these local government areas. The Foundation has disbursed non-interest loans of N30,000 and N50,000 for traders in the markets in Abeokuta, Ifo and Odeda.

We have instituted financial scholarships for students in higher institutions who are indigenes of Ogun Central Senatorial District. We are doing summer coaching lessons for secondary school students across the six Local Government Areas in the Senatorial District.

We have also distributed learning materials to children in primary school and hosted a quiz competition for the 2021 Children’s Day.

We also realised the need for food at this serious economic challenge that many people are facing. So, we distributed food items to Christian and Muslim faithful during the Easter and Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Somebody wanted to contest for a senatorial seat in 2015 in Ogun State, one of the party leaders at that time asked him, ‘Are you prepared to look at 1.5 billion nairas and set fire on it, without winking?’ The man was shocked. So, how prepared are you financially to contest against somebody like Ibikunle Amosun?

In the last election in which my name did not appear on the list, I spent a lot of money and I still have the figure of every kobo that I spent; it runs into several millions of naira; for two local governments. I am still here. I am not scared. You know why? To be honest with you, there’s no way I can spend more than Amosun because of his position; but I am a risk-taker. I am being driven by the desire to selflessly serve my people and they know that passion in me. About the issue of money; we will do our best, God helping us.

The PDP in Ogun State is still factionalised even after Buruji’s (Kashamu) death. How have the leaders been able to bring together the factions to face the contest ahead? As it is now, do we say PDP is in a strong footing to challenge the party in power in the state (the APC)?

Talking about factions and whether they are one now; to be honest with you, it is work in progress. But compared to where we were before the 2019 general election, we have made tremendous improvement. We have met together. One of our major problems is that APC is involved in our problem. They keep giving money to Buruji faction not to reconcile with the other faction; but we are recording progress nonetheless. Yes, there are some breakaways that have gone to the APC.

You wanted to contest in 2019 for the House of Representatives but did not; what now gives you the courage to move a notch higher- going for the Senate?

I said earlier that I wanted to contest for the House of Reps; although I won the ticket on one of the factions, the Buruji faction was recognised. But trust me, if my name had been on the ballot, I would have won. So, it was not because I was not popular but purely internal party politics and my people know this. One of the reasons that I want to go for the Senate is that one of the people that contested in the PDP platform has retired. I have covered two local governments already, remaining three, which I am doing at the moment. I have no doubt in my mind about victory.

You know in politics, there are godfathers; who is your godfather?

My brother, God is my godfather. I am a godfather myself. I think I have worked hard to achieve that for myself.

What if APC woos you to join them, what will you do?

There’s no party that does not have its own internal problems. Wait until we draw near to 2023. APC will break; both at the state and national levels. I hope the PDP is together because we too have our problems too.

What is your Plan B in terms of the party?

To be honest with you, I am studying everything. My Plan B could be that I would say let me go back to my site and continue with my bricklaying work. I don’t think I am ready to jump. I am a loyal person; when I am with you, am with you; and when I’m not with you, am not with you. I am with PDP with my whole heart.