Aderinokun @ 50: Living in service to humanity

Let us start with when Chief Stephanie Aderinokun gave the vote of thanks at their chieftaincy ceremony in Abeokuta back in June. She said she had previously questioned her husband’s interest in politics after making great strides in his businesses.

The love and commitment Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom, Chief Olumide Aderinokun has to lead his people cannot be questioned.

People in Ogun Central can testify that God is answering their prayers already by bringing help in form of Chief Aderinokun to them.

His willingness to offer himself for service inspired him to create the Olumide and Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation with his wife, a project that has touched every aspect – education, youth empowerment, business funding and non-interest loans for traders.

He has shown to be a leader who does not hesitate to speak up, do something whenever he sees something that is not right and not fair. This golden jubilee feat signals his quest for more service to the people.a

The Foundation has instituted financial scholarships for students in higher institutions who are indigenes of Ogun Central Senatorial District; summer coaching lessons for secondary school students across the six Local Government Areas in the Senatorial District, and has distributed learning materials to children in primary school and hosting a quiz competition for the 2021 Children’s Day.

With over 17 borehole projects commissioned so far across Ogun Central Senatorial District and three completed phases of free fuel distribution for motorcycle (okada) riders in the six Local Government Areas, Chief Aderinokun has got more plans in stock for his people to improve their livelihood.

During the commissioning of a project completed by his foundation a month ago in Odeda Local Government Area, I remember Chief Aderinokun’s words that brought reassurance to the people as he vowed to continue doing his best to touch lives in Ogun Central.

“This is not the end because I am here for everyone and it is my joy to see my people relieved of the hardship caused by this current government,” he said.

Few would have been predicting how tables would turn in 2023, but for today, let’s celebrate an exemplary leader on his 50th birthday anniversary before the victory ahead of us.

Born on August 18, 1971, in Lagos, Olumide Aderinokun had his elementary school at Albalti Nursery and Primary School, Papa-Ajao, Lagos. He then proceeded to Mushin Boys High School Isolo, Lagos and finished his secondary school education at Apata Memorial High School Isolo, Lagos where he obtained his Secondary School Certificate.

He travelled abroad for tertiary education and attended the University of East London where he obtained a B.SC (Hons), in Business Studies.

Aderinokun entered politics in 2011 when he lost his bid to represent his party at the Nigerian House of Representatives on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). He tried again and won the primaries to represent Abeokuta North Federal Constituency on October 3, 2018.

Aderinokun is married to media personality Stephanie Coker. They have a daughter who was born in November 2019.

Ali is a Lagos-based public affairs commentator.