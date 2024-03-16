Lagos: Here is a list of places where you can buy subsidized food items

Lagos State has announced a subsidized food initiative aimed at increasing access to essential staples for residents, according to a statement released on Saturday by Gbenga Omotosho, Commissioner for Information and Strategy.

The initiative is expected to start Sunday, March 17, 2024.

To ensure transparency and prevent exploitation, the program will utilize a voucher system during its pilot phase. Independent payment processors and food vendors have been carefully selected to manage the distribution process. These partners will also provide real-time data to facilitate monitoring efforts.

In a move promoting openness, the government has published set prices for the subsidized goods. A 5kg bag of rice will be sold at N5,325 (around $12.30) with a 1kg option available for N1,065 ($2.45). Similar pricing structures have been established for beans and other essential foodstuffs, with details set to be disseminated via various media outlets.

The program will initially operate at designated markets across five administrative divisions of the state. These include 27 locations in Ikeja, six in Lagos Island, nine in Ikorodu, five in Epe, and 10 in Badagry.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged residents to cooperate with program operators, monitor the distribution process, and provide feedback through official Lagos State Government channels.

This initiative reflects the Lagos government’s efforts to address potential food insecurity concerns for its citizens. The voucher system’s inclusion suggests a cautious approach aimed at mitigating potential misuse of the subsidy program.

Designated Markets

Lagos Island

Eti Osa LGA – Ikota Primary School, Lekki -Epe Expressway, Ikota

Eti-Osa East LCDA – Admiralty Farmers Market: Plot 33 Admiralty way, Lekki Phase 1

Ikoyi Obalende LCDA – Old Nursing Ground, 1-9 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi

Iru Victoria Island LCDA – Victory Island Snr. Secondary, School, Opposite Eko Hotel

Lagos Island LGA – Elegbata Junior High School

Lagos Island East LCDA – Lafiaji Senior Secondary School

Ikorodu

Ikorodu LGA – Ikorodu Grammar Schoo

Igbogbo/Bayeku LCDA – Zumuratu Islamiya Grammar School, Igbogbo

Ijede LCDA – Luwasa Jnr High School, ljede

Ikorodu North LCDA – Odogunyan Grammar School, Odogunyan

Ikorodu West LCDA – Cherubim and Seraphim Primary School

Imota LCDA – LGA Pry. School, Imota

Kosofe LGA – St Emmanuel Pry Sch, Ogudu

Ikosi Isheri LCDA – Ikosi High School, Ketu

Agboyi Ketu LCDA – Comprehensive Jnr High School, Agboyi Ketu

Ikeja

Agege LGA – Dairy Farm Secondary School

Orile Agege LCDA – Saka Tinubu Memorial School, Orile Agege

Ajeromi-Ifelodun – AFRICAN Primary School, (Close to the Secretariat)

Ifelodun LCDA – LA Primary School Layeni, beside the Layeni Police Station, Ojo Road, Ajegunte, Apapa

Alimosho LGA – Ebenezer/Egbeda Primary School, Egbeda

Mosan Okunola LCDA – Alimosho Secondary School, Alimosho

Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA – Oke Odo Primary School

Igando-Ikotun LCDA – Igando Community Grammar School, Igando

Ayobo -Ipaja LCDA – St Andrews Anglican Pry School, Church Bus Stop, Ipaja

Lagos Mainland LGA – Nawarudeen Secondary School, Cemetry Street, Ebute Metta

Yaba LCDA – Lagos City College, Sabo, Yaba

Odi Olowo Ojuwoye LCDA – Ilupeju Grammar School, Ilupeju

Oshodi-Isolo – Owoseni Primary School, Oshodi

Ejigbo LCDA – Oke Afa Snr. Secondary, Jankande Estate

Isolo LCDA – Ire Akari Snr Secondary School, Isolo

Shomolu LGA – Gbagada Comprehensive Jr High School.

Bariga LCDA – Alubarika Primary School

Surulere LGA – Lagos Progressive Pry. Sch, Mbah Str. Surulere

Coker Aguda LCDA – Aguda Community Senior Secondary School

Itire-Ikate LCDA – Itire Ikate Primary School, Eleja

Ifako ljaiye LGA – African Church Primary School, College Road

Ojokoro LCDA – Ijaye Ojokoro High School, Ojokoro

Ikeja LGA – Tokunbo Alli Primary School, Ikeja

Ojodu LCDA – Ojodu Grammar School, Omole

Onigbongbo LCDA – Oregun Senior Secondary School

Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa – Adeyemi Bero Auditorium Premises, Alausa

Egbe -Idimu LCDA – Local Govt. Grammar School, Idimu

Epe

Epe LGA – St. Theresa Roman Catholic Primary School, Awolowo Way, Oke Oyinbo

Eredo LCDA – St Patrick Secondary School Eredo

Ikosi Ejinrin LCDA – Methodist primary school Agbowa

Ibeju Lekki LGA – Ibeju High School, Ibeju

Lekki LCDA – Lekki High Community High School, Lekki.

Badaģry

Amuo Odofin LGA – FESTAC Jnr College

Ori Ade LCDA – Satellite Primary School

Apapa LGA – United Christian Pry Sch, Marine Beach.

Apapa lganmu LCDA) – Metropolitan Nursery & Primary School Sari – Iganmo, Orile

Badagry LGA – St. Thomas Primary School

Badagry West LCDA – APA Health Center, Opposite LA School, APA

Olorunda LCDA – Anglican Primary School Aradagun (Mosafejo)

Ojo LGA – Ojo Snr High School

Iba LCDA – Iba Housing Estate Jnr Secondary School

Oto-Awori LCDA – Oto/Ijanikin Primary School