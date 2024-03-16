Lagos: Here is a list of places where you can buy subsidized food items

Lagos State has announced a subsidized food initiative aimed at increasing access to essential staples for residents, according to a statement released on Saturday by Gbenga Omotosho, Commissioner for Information and Strategy.
The initiative is expected to start Sunday, March 17, 2024.
To ensure transparency and prevent exploitation, the program will utilize a voucher system during its pilot phase. Independent payment processors and food vendors have been carefully selected to manage the distribution process. These partners will also provide real-time data to facilitate monitoring efforts.
In a move promoting openness, the government has published set prices for the subsidized goods. A 5kg bag of rice will be sold at N5,325 (around $12.30) with a 1kg option available for N1,065 ($2.45). Similar pricing structures have been established for beans and other essential foodstuffs, with details set to be disseminated via various media outlets.
The program will initially operate at designated markets across five administrative divisions of the state. These include 27 locations in Ikeja, six in Lagos Island, nine in Ikorodu, five in Epe, and 10 in Badagry.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged residents to cooperate with program operators, monitor the distribution process, and provide feedback through official Lagos State Government channels.
This initiative reflects the Lagos government’s efforts to address potential food insecurity concerns for its citizens. The voucher system’s inclusion suggests a cautious approach aimed at mitigating potential misuse of the subsidy program.
Designated Markets
Lagos Island
Eti Osa LGA – Ikota Primary School, Lekki -Epe Expressway, Ikota
Eti-Osa East LCDA – Admiralty Farmers Market: Plot 33 Admiralty way, Lekki Phase 1
Ikoyi Obalende LCDA – Old Nursing Ground, 1-9 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi
Iru Victoria Island LCDA – Victory Island Snr. Secondary, School, Opposite Eko Hotel
Lagos Island LGA – Elegbata Junior High School
Lagos Island East LCDA – Lafiaji Senior Secondary School
Ikorodu
Ikorodu LGA – Ikorodu Grammar Schoo
Igbogbo/Bayeku LCDA – Zumuratu Islamiya Grammar School, Igbogbo
Ijede LCDA – Luwasa Jnr High School, ljede
Ikorodu North LCDA – Odogunyan Grammar School, Odogunyan
Ikorodu West LCDA – Cherubim and Seraphim Primary School
Imota LCDA – LGA Pry. School, Imota
Kosofe LGA – St Emmanuel Pry Sch, Ogudu
Ikosi Isheri LCDA – Ikosi High School, Ketu
Agboyi Ketu LCDA – Comprehensive Jnr High School, Agboyi Ketu
Ikeja
Agege LGA – Dairy Farm Secondary School
Orile Agege LCDA – Saka Tinubu Memorial School, Orile Agege
Ajeromi-Ifelodun – AFRICAN Primary School, (Close to the Secretariat)
Ifelodun LCDA – LA Primary School Layeni, beside the Layeni Police Station, Ojo Road, Ajegunte, Apapa
Alimosho LGA – Ebenezer/Egbeda Primary School, Egbeda
Mosan Okunola LCDA – Alimosho Secondary School, Alimosho
Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA – Oke Odo Primary School
Igando-Ikotun LCDA – Igando Community Grammar School, Igando
Ayobo -Ipaja LCDA – St Andrews Anglican Pry School, Church Bus Stop, Ipaja
Lagos Mainland LGA – Nawarudeen Secondary School, Cemetry Street, Ebute Metta
Yaba LCDA – Lagos City College, Sabo, Yaba
Odi Olowo Ojuwoye LCDA – Ilupeju Grammar School, Ilupeju
Oshodi-Isolo – Owoseni Primary School, Oshodi
Ejigbo LCDA – Oke Afa Snr. Secondary, Jankande Estate
Isolo LCDA – Ire Akari Snr Secondary School, Isolo
Shomolu LGA – Gbagada Comprehensive Jr High School.
Bariga LCDA – Alubarika Primary School
Surulere LGA – Lagos Progressive Pry. Sch, Mbah Str. Surulere
Coker Aguda LCDA – Aguda Community Senior Secondary School
Itire-Ikate LCDA – Itire Ikate Primary School, Eleja
Ifako ljaiye LGA – African Church Primary School, College Road
Ojokoro LCDA – Ijaye Ojokoro High School, Ojokoro
Ikeja LGA – Tokunbo Alli Primary School, Ikeja
Ojodu LCDA – Ojodu Grammar School, Omole
Onigbongbo LCDA – Oregun Senior Secondary School
Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa – Adeyemi Bero Auditorium Premises, Alausa
Egbe -Idimu LCDA – Local Govt. Grammar School, Idimu
Epe
Epe LGA – St. Theresa Roman Catholic Primary School, Awolowo Way, Oke Oyinbo
Eredo LCDA – St Patrick Secondary School Eredo
Ikosi Ejinrin LCDA – Methodist primary school Agbowa
Ibeju Lekki LGA – Ibeju High School, Ibeju
Lekki LCDA – Lekki High Community High School, Lekki.
Badaģry
Amuo Odofin LGA – FESTAC Jnr College
Ori Ade LCDA – Satellite Primary School
Apapa LGA – United Christian Pry Sch, Marine Beach.
Apapa lganmu LCDA) – Metropolitan Nursery & Primary School Sari – Iganmo, Orile
Badagry LGA – St. Thomas Primary School
Badagry West LCDA – APA Health Center, Opposite LA School, APA
Olorunda LCDA – Anglican Primary School Aradagun (Mosafejo)
Ojo LGA – Ojo Snr High School
Iba LCDA – Iba Housing Estate Jnr Secondary School
Oto-Awori LCDA – Oto/Ijanikin Primary School