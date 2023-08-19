Lagos declares Monday work-free to observe Isese Day

Lagos state public employees will be excused from work on Monday, August 21, as part of the Lagos State Government’s observance of the 2023 Isese Day celebration, which will take place on Sunday, August 20.

Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Lagos State head of service, made the announcement in a statement at the weekend.

He said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu declared Monday to be a work-free day for public employees “with a view to promoting our indigenous culture and tradition while preserving our heritage.”

Read also: Stakeholders’ collaboration seen to drive innovation in Nigeria’s digital banking ecosystem

“In restating its commitment to continue to provide the necessary support to traditional institutions in the state with a view to promoting our indigenous culture and tradition while preserving our heritage, Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has graciously declared Monday, 21st August 2023, a work-free day for public servants in the state. Work will, therefore, resume on Tuesday, 22nd August at 8 am prompt,” the statement read.