Lagos commences second phase of ‘Ounje Eko’ to support low-income earners

Lagos state Commissioner for agriculture, Abisola Olusanya

The Lagos State government is set to commence the second phase of the Ounje Eko food discount market on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

The first phase of the initiative which aims to alleviate the impact of rising food prices on the citizens started in March 2024 and food items like rice, garri, beans, and bread among others were sold at a discounted price to struggling Lagosians.

Abisola Olusanya, the Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems said that although food prices are beginning to decline, the state government saw phase II of the Ounje Eko imperative to assist more people afford a balanced diet.

“The success and wide acclaim of the first phase of the project have shown us the substantial impact such initiatives can have on improving the lives of our citizens,” Olusanya said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

In March, the state government completed the first phase of the initiative which took place in 57 local government areas and local council development areas across the state.

The market which operated on Sundays in various communities like Ketu, Lekki Phase 1, Epe, was a beam of hope to many people who were grappling with food inflation at over 40 percent.

“With food inflation reaching 40.9 percent, placing the price of staple food items beyond the reach of many households, and its attendant social implications, Mr Governor approved the implementation of the Ounje Eko Food Discount Market Phase II,” she stated.

According to her, this second phase will commence on September 1, 2024. It will run for eight weeks across 64 locations, including the 57 LGAs/LCDAs, Alausa Secretariat, Lekki Phase 1, University of Lagos, Lagos State University, Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Lagos State University of Education and Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

Olusanya said the markets will operate from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on Sundays.

Markets at the Alausa Secretariat and institutions – such as UNILAG, LASU, LASUSTECH, LASUED, and LASUTH, will take place on Fridays while the market for Mushin LGA, to be held at the Fresh Food Hub in Idi-Oro, will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

She assured that the Ounje Eko Phase II would be successful as the government was working with partners and agencies to ensure a smooth operation of the markets.

“To ensure smooth operations, each market will be managed by a Market Leader, supported by 8 Ministry Staff, 4 representatives of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) Lagos chapter, and two representatives from the LGA/LCDA, typically the head of department for Agriculture and the supervisor,” the commissioner assured.

Also, Olusanya clarified that due to price disparity in different locations, food items will be sold using the price baseline of each area while still maintaining the 25 percent discount.

“It is important to note that the prices of these food items have increased over the past few months, varying from one location to another,” she noted.

“Therefore, to accommodate these disparities, the prices of food items sold at each market location will align with the prevailing local market prices, as the items will be sold by local vendors.”

Gbenga Omotosho, the commissioner for Information and Strategy, also present, urged Lagosians to be wary of people wanting to spread fake news and discouragement.