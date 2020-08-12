Lagos closes Ilupeju bypass for railway modernisation

In line with the Nigerian Railway modernisation project (Lagos-Ibadan section) with extension to Lagos Port at Apapa, the Lagos State government will be shutting traffic flow on the Ilupeju Bypass to allow for the laying of track along the level- crossing of the bypass.

According to a statement from the state ministry of transportation, the bypass will be from 8:00pm of Wednesday, August 12 to 6:00am of Thursday of August 13, 2020 with an assurance that alternative routes have been provided for road users to utilise during the course of the construction.

The statement advised motorists heading towards Ilupeju from Bolade to utilise Oshodi-Oke interchange at Olupese to descend to the right side of the road to connect Town Planning and get to their various destinations.

In the same vein, road users trying to access Ilupeju from Mushin are to go through Vono road to link Tinubu/Olateju roads to connect Ikorodu road through Ogunmokun toll gate, Ladipo Street to link Oshodi-oke or Moshalashi to Empire which will lead them to Jibowu to connect their destinations

Motorists moving towards Agege-Motor-Road from Ilupeju will be diverted to Town Planning way to link the Jibowu/Empire axis through Ikorodu road to access Agege Motor Road. Motorists can also utilize Oshodi-Oke to Bolade (Arena Market Area) to link Agege Motor Road as another alternative.

It stated further that the closure has been slated at night, to ensure there is smooth and uninterrupted flow of work on the rail tracks, urging road users to comply with the Traffic directions put in place to minimise inconvenience in movement.

The government appealed to residents, especially motorists that ply those corridors to bear with it, adding that the project is aimed at achieving a seamless multi-modal transport system that will meet the transportation needs of a larger population