Lagos clears louts on Oshodi pedestrian bridges

Chioma Onuh

February 19, 2024

Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps cleared louts occupying pedestrian bridges in the state on Monday.

Tokunbo Wahab, the State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, revealed this via his X handle on Monday.

He said that the officials cleared miscreants squatting inside pedestrian bridges in the Oshodi area of the state to make the bridge safe for pedestrians.

He said, “In order to make the pedestrian bridges across Lagos safe for pedestrians, operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI), this morning, resumes clearing of miscreants squatting inside Oshodi pedestrian bridges.”

