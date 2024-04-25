Lagos civil servants now earn N70,000 as minimum wage – Sanwo-Olu

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the executive governor of Lagos State has said the state’s civil servants who earn the minimum wage of N35,000 now have their salaries doubled.

Sanwo-Olu said the increase in wages began in January this year as a way of bringing in respite to the workers.

The governor made this known on Wednesday at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, during the flag-off of the “Eko Cares Initiative”, a social intervention program launched to cushion the pains of residents buoyed by the country’s economic hardship.

“The civil servants and all public officers know that since January, we have continued to pay the wage allowance, minimum of N35,000, over and above what they were earning before,” he said.

“So, what it means is that people that were earning a minimum of N35,000 to N40,000 before are now earning N70,000. That’s what they’ve been enjoying since January,” Sanwo-Olu added.

The governor said he had made the approval even as the state awaits the new minimum wage that would be approved by the federal government soon.