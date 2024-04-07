Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road: Landmark, govt mull win-win solution to avoid demolition

The authorities of Landmark Group have said that they are top level discussion with various arms of both federal and Lagos State governments with a view to achieving a win-win solution that will avert the demolition of their properties which notice was given to them a few days ago.

The authorities, who were reacting to concerns raised by their family, friends, concerned stakeholders, and well-wishers following the demolition notice which has been circulating on social media, say they are confident that a solution which sees to the development of the Road while preserving a proudly Nigerian business can be achieved.

Read also: Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road: Property owners seek talks with FG

The demolition notice, which was issued by the Lagos State government followed the decision by the federal government to commence the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road which is expected to affect several tourism and socioeconomic impact businesses located within the Road’s right of way.

“I wish to confirm that we are in active talks with various arms of the federal and state governments including the Lagos State Government, the Federal and State Ministries of Tourism, and the Federal Ministry of Works as well as several interest groups,” Paul Onwuanibe, Landmark’s CEO, stated on his X at the weekend.

Onwuanibe revealed that the group has received firm assurances that there will be no disruptions to business while they work to agree on win-win solutions including rerouting the first 1.5km out of the 700km stretch of the Road to its original location along the undeveloped Water Corporation Road median.

“We believe that with careful collaboration and consultation, a small number of other minor reroutes may be required to sustain the existing socioeconomic activity along the course of this Road.

I believe the Coastal Road is a commendable project by the government which will significantly boost the economy, and engaged consultations (as are ongoing) will help determine ways of developing the Road while preserving the Landmark Group ecosystem businesses that are remitting billions of Naira in taxes annually while employing thousands of Nigerians,” he said.

He disclosed that within the Landmark ecosystem are over 80 diverse businesses half of which are SMEs operating from a world class integrated location along the Water Corporation Road and, in synergy, provide a variety of corporate, leisure, hospitality and tourism services to the over three million local and international visitors who visit the ecosystem yearly.

Onwuanibe noted that these businesses are, in conjunction, spotlighting Lagos as a viable tourism destination on the global stage, adding that their location is arguably the most visited waterfront destination on the West African coast “Owned By Nigerians, For Nigerians, And In Nigeria.”

Going down memory lane, the CEO recalled that the Landmark Group began its corporate life in Europe in 1998 but pivoted to Africa in 2003 with debut operations in Lagos, Nigeria. The group, according to him, has invested over US$100 million in the last 20 years in the Nigerian economy because of their deep faith in the possibilities of this country.

“We have consistently proven that Nigerians, working together, irrespective of tribe or creed, are capable of delivering world class leisure, hospitality and tourism service to millions of Nigerians, the Diaspora and foreigners alike.

Our success story would not have been possible without some government support and particularly that of the Lagos State government. I take due note of the concerns of our over three million ecosystem visitors and customers and,” Onwuanibe said.