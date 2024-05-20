Lagos-Calabar coastal highway should start from both ends – Calabar chiefs

The Obong of Calabar Executive Forum (OCEF), an advisory and executive arm of the Palace of the Obong of Calabar, has called on the Federal Government to start the construction of the Calabar-Lagos coastal highway simultaneously from boths, saying the method will fasten the project and reduce risks associated with inflation.

At a press briefing held in the Palace of Obong of Calabar, the Obong of Calabar-in-Council advised the Federal Government to engage many qualified engineers and competent road construction contractors for the project in order to ensure that the road project is delivered on time.

Read also: Everything about Lagos-Calabar coastal highway has wrong smells

They insisted that, “If the project commences from the Lagos and Calabar axes simultaneously and awarded to several competent contractors, with close supervision and monitoring by the minister of works and his team, the project would be delivered during the life of the Tinubu’s Administration.

They commended Tinubu’s Administration, describing the project as single largest ever infrastructure development in Nigeria.

Gershom Henshaw, Chairman of the Obong of Calabar Executive Forum (OCEF), said the coastal highway is a strategic national infrastructure that would transform the economic landscape of nine States in the Southern Nigeria, which the road project would traverse.

They also used the opportunity to remind the Federal Government to complete the Adiabo bridge, which was started by the late General Sani Abacha’s Government to connect the State up to Akwa Ibom State, saying project had reached over 70% and should not be forgotten.

Obong of Calabar Executive Forum however reminded Government about the East-West road, saying it would massively impact South-South and the entire South-Eastern States.