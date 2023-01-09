Lagos Blue Line gets new train sets

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State says new train sets of trains have been acquired for the new blue line rail recently launched in the state.

He noted that the passenger trains have been cleared at the port of entry, and had been moved to the National Theatre station where they have been lifted onto the elevated rail tracks.

“We have taken delivery of two new train sets for the blue line rail,” Sanwo-Olu tweeted Monday.

“I am indeed glad to inform the good people of Lagos that with the arrival of these train sets, we’re on course with our plans to change the face of the rail transport system in Lagos State,” he added.

Last month, the governor and other state executive council rode the Blue Line train, following the completion of its first phase, Marina to Mile 2.

The Blue Line project is a 27-kilometre rail route designed to run from Okokomaiko eastwards to Mile 2 and then proceed to Marina via Ijora.

The five stations have been completed, with 13km of the rail tracks laid in the first phase. Phase 1 of the Blue line is 13km long with five stations: Marina-National Theatre- Orile-Suru-Alaba-Mile 2, while Phase 2 will extend the line to 27km.

The official opening by President Muhammadu Buhari according to the governor will be in January 2023 when the second phase covering Mile 2 to Okokomaiko will commence.