Lagos bans trucks from Ojuelegba, Dorman Long bridges

The Lagos State government has prohibited all articulated trucks from using the Ojuelegba and Dorman Long bridges in an effort to reduce loss of lives and property in the state, particularly from accidents involving trailers and unlatched containers.

The ban was communicated in a letter signed by Sola Giwa, special adviser to the Ministry of Transportation to the general manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

On January 29, 2023, a road accident occurred on the Ojuelegba bridge involving a container laden truck which fell off the bridge and crushed a commercial bus on the ground. Nine people were killed in the accident and several others were injured.

“Sequel to the frequent road accidents along Dorman Long and Ojuelegba bridges as a result of the activities of articulated vehicles resulting to loss of lives and property in the state and in a bid to prevent further casualties, it is imperative for the state government to restrict the articulated vehicles from the Dorma Long and Ojuelegba bridges their movement to the State Logistics routes (Oshodi-Apapa Expressway) and under the bridge to link Ikorodu Road then connect Agege Motor Road,” Giwa said in the letter.

“Specifically, the State Government has observed that the rising-curve of the bridge is not designed to allow passage of long, spacious and heavy vehicles.”

The state government gave a directive to LASTMA to arrest any truck that violates this fresh directive.

“In view of the foregoing, you are directed to apprehend articulated trucks that pass through Dorman Long and Ojuelegbe bridges in accordance with pronouncement of the state government, in a bid to reduce the spate of avoidable accidents occasioned by heavy duty and articulated trucks accessing the bridges in order to ensure safety, and security of lives and property across the state,” Giwa said.