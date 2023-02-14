‘Inter-agency rivalry crippling fight against insecurity’

Bashir Magashi, minister of defence has flagged inter-agency rivalry, inadequate manpower and poor budgetary system as major challenges of the ministry in provision of adequate security across the country m

The minister also listed inadequate intelligence, platforms and equipment, ineffective civil-military relations, and the lack of exit strategies as challenges. He stated this when he featured at the 25th edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration Scorecard (2015-2023) on Monday in Abuja.

He lamented that as at 2022, Nigeria with an estimated population of over 200 million, has a total military strength of about 223,000 personnel representing a ratio of 1:1,000. He, however, noted that the Republic of Chad has a ratio of 3.4:1,000 and South Africa 1.5:1,000 stressing the need for Nigeria to increase recruitment.

Magashi further decried the lack of cooperation among agencies and departments. He said they have been noted to compete to emerge as the masses favourite, or the ones that are most effective in terms of discharging their responsibilities.

“They battle each other to assert superiority and dominance; this constitutes a major threat to internal security and national cohesion. It also accounts for budgetary wastage, duplication of functions, mutual suspicion, and encroachment on each other’s constitutional mandates,” Magashi said.

He added that the budgetary system has limited recruitment, acquisition of essential platforms, logistics and equipment required to boost the operations of the ministry. Speaking on the future plans of the ministry, Magashi announced that there would be consistent recruitment of about 19,000 soldiers, rating and airmen; establishment of aviation technology city, establishment of world class quaternary hospital among others.