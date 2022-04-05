Lagos Assembly adopts recommendation on consumer protection agency bill, 2021

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday adopted the recommendations of the House committee on commerce, industry and cooperatives on a bill for a law to establish the Lagos State consumer protection agency.

The bill when passed into law will provide for the protection of the interest of consumers, settlement of consumer disputes and for connected purposes.

A public hearing was held on, November 12, 2021, to seek input from stakeholders and members of the public on the proposed Law.

Presenting the report on the floor of the House, the chairman committee on commerce, industry and cooperatives, Adebisi Yusuff stated that the observations made by stakeholders and the public formed the recommendations of the committee.

He highlighted some of the recommendations which include, “the chairman and other members of the Board except the ex-officio members shall hold office on a part-time basis for a term of four years and may be reappointed for a further term of (4) years only.

Also, the chairman and members of the board shall be paid remuneration as may be approved by the Governor. After the presentation, members took turns asking questions on grey areas.

Ajani Owolabi is of the opinion that an online transactions identification address should be added to the bill.

Giving his contribution, Lukman Olumoh expressed that the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and other organisations mentioned in the bill should be removed from the establishment and composition of the Lagos State Consumer and Protection Agency Governing Board since the state has an agency that takes care of such functions.

Also, Rotimi Abiru suggested that the stages involved in appointing the Legal Adviser to the Agency should be well defined.

Subsequently, after thorough deliberations, the House adopted the recommendations of the committee as the resolution of the House subject to the amendment proposed in those areas.

In the same vein, “A Bill For A Law To Establish The Lagos State Enforcement Training Institute Provide For Training of Law Enforcement Officers And For Connected Purpose” was read for the third time.

The Speaker, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa directed the Acting Clerk of the House Olalekan Onafeko to send a clean copy of the Bill to the Governor for his assent.