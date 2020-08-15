Lagos APC chieftain, Lanre Razak, dies at 74

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Lanre Razak, is dead.

Razak, businessman and former commissioner in the state, reportedly died Saturday morning after a brief illness, aged 74.

The Epe, Lagos-born politician was a member of Governor’s Advisory Committee (GAC), the highest decision-making body in Lagos State.

Sources say the APC chieftain had been ill for some weeks now but was already recovering, only for him to be reported dead on Saturday morning.