Lagos announces 2 weeks partial closure, traffic diversion at Ojota

The Lagos State Government has announced a two-week traffic diversion on the Ikorodu-bound service lane effective on Monday, January 23, 2023.

The partial road closure is part of the ongoing repair of the Ojota interchange to Ojota’s second pedestrian bridge stretch of Ikorodu road.

This disclosure is contained in a statement signed by Frederic Oladeinde, Lagos state commissioner for transportation.

Oladeinde stated that the diversion was necessary to repair certain asphalt failings observed at the edge of the ramps inwards Iyana-Oworo/Gbagada axis and Seven-Up on the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, adding that alternate routes have been provided for motorists to use during the period.

Vehicles coming from Maryland on the Service Lane will be diverted at the second pedestrian bridge into the main carriageway to make a turn at Mile 12 underpass and continue their journey on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway or link Demurin Road along Ketu axis of the expressway.

Oladeinde assured that the officers of the state traffic management authority (LASTMA) and other traffic management agencies will be on the ground to direct traffic to ease vehicular movements.

He further appealed to residents of the state, especially motorists that ply the corridor, to support the project which is aimed at finding a lasting solution to the ever-busy road in line with efficient traffic management and transportation policy of the State Government.