Lagos airport runway to shut down Sunday

The international runway of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (18R/36L), Lagos, will be temporarily closed from 12am on Sunday, BusinessDay’s fundings show.

A source at Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) on Saturday told BusinessDay that the runway 18R/36L will be shut down temporarily, midnight for repairs on the taxiway.

A taxiway is a path for aircraft at an airport connecting runways with aprons, hangars, terminals and other facilities.

Read also: N72bn Abuja airport second runway raises concerns

This shutdown was also contained in a notice to airmen issued by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency Aeronautical Information Services on Friday.

According to the NOTAM, runway 18R/36L will be closed between the hours of 0000 and 0500.