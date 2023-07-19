Lagos agency seeks justice for student, 21, killed by boyfriend

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has sought justice for a 21-year-old student stabbed to death by her boyfriend identified as Benjamin Best.

DSVA made this known in a tweet on its official Twitter handle @LSdvsa on Tuesday.

The agency, which condoled with the family of the deceased, commended the Lagos State Police for its efforts to arrest the suspect.

“We are deeply saddened by the recent incident that occurred in our community.

“Domestic violence cases can have devastating consequences, and we stand in solidarity with the victim and her family during this difficult time.

“We commend the efforts of the police in their ongoing investigation to apprehend the perpetrator and ensure justice for the victim.

“We encourage anyone who may have information about this incident or any other domestic violence case to please come forward and help bring the culprits to justice,” it stated.

The statement said that the agency was committed to combating domestic violence in all its forms.

“We provide resources, support and a safe space for victims and survivors to seek help and healing.

“If you or someone you know is experiencing DV, please remember that help is literally a phone call away -08000 333 333,” it stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspect, Benjamin Best, 26, took to his Instagram page on Monday to confess to killing his girlfriend and running away.

The suspect with the IG page @Killaboigram said that he stabbed the deceased simply identified as Austa_XXO on Instagram, during an argument.

“I got into an argument with my girlfriend @austa_Xxo, I mistakenly stabbed her and ran away out of fear and being suicidal since then.

“I should have left this toxic relationship, but I didn’t. Oh, Lord, forgive me for my sins. I wish I could go back in time and undo this but, it has happened. I’m not a bad person, I’m not an evil person, I’m not a criminal.”

“I want to do the right thing and turn myself in. I will gladly die by paying with my life now.

“I ruined my life at the age of 26, I am going crazy, I want to die,” he posted.