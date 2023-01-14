Lagos 2023: I’ll ease your burden if elected governor – Jandor

Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popular as Jandor, the People Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, said that he was committed to faithfully deploying state resources to ease burdens and hardship of residents and end their suffering.

Adediran in company of party leaders made the pledge when his campaign train landed in Somolu Local Government Area in continuation of his tour of the 245 wards of the state.

The governorship hopeful, in an interactive session with various artisans, religious and other groups in the council, said that his ambition was not personal but for the interest of the masses.

According to him, “God has so much blessed the state with huge resources and he will utilise the state wealth to address various challenges facing the residents if elected in the forthcoming elections.

“I don’t want to run a government where people I am ruling do not know me. I never knew there was no mechanic village and workshop in Shomolu for mechanics, vulcanizers, technicians and other artisans.

“I will provide solutions to all your challenges. I will create an enabling environment for business to thrive.

“The government we are going to lead is for the masses. If people have a means of livelihood, hooliganism will end, thuggery will end. Relax your mind.

“The government will not allow affliction and oppression of the people of Lagos State. I have the political will to end all anomalies and hardship in the state.

“God has blessed Lagos so much to ease the burden of residents and bring happiness for the mass majority of the people,” Adediran said.

He said that his administration would empower women and youths to do business rather than giving consumable items like noodles.

According to him, his government will ensure free and compulsory education with free school uniforms.

Adediran said that the presidential elections remained the most important on February 25, hence the need for the people to vote for the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He urged the people not to be deceived to vote along ethnic lines, stressing that being related by blood does not guarantee help to anyone.

He said that if Abubakar won, other state elections would be easy for the party to win.

“God forbid if APC wins, they will hinder us in Lagos for the governorship election,” he said.

Earlier, the leadership and members of the MotorMechs and Technicians Association of Nigeria (MONTAN), Somolu/Bariga Branch, who gave Adediran and his team a rousing welcome, decried lack of mechanics village in the council for them to do their work.

Speaking, Samson Olukunle, the Chairman of MONTAN, Somolu/Bariga, lamented that there was no mechanics park in the council.

Olukunle, pointing out that whoever God wants to use, no one can stop, urged the party leaders and members to embark on a house-to-house campaign.

Chairman of the Lagos State Vulcanizer Association, Somolu/Bariga Branch, Jacob Oludare, noted that only the will of God would prevail in the poll, stressing that they would work for the progress of Nigeria.

Oludare urged the party members to work harder in grassroots campaigns ahead of the elections.

Similarly, Adediran, at the interactive session with the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Bariga LCDA, assured the people that no section or religion in the society would be neglected in his government.

Commending CAN for receiving him, the PDP candidate said that poverty, flooding, traffic jam, out-of-school children and other challenges facing the state did not know the religion nor spare anyone.

According to Jandor, “We should not sit on the fence because we are church leaders. It is about time that all of us must be determined to see the state of our state. We have come to seek partnership from you rather than campaigning.

“We must come together and rescue our state now. We have the resources to ease the burdens of the people of the state.

“We want to sit down with the body of Christ to better our tomorrow. Even if you have decided not to vote for us, please pray for me, that is enough.”

Adediran said that he had solutions to resolve youth restiveness in the state if elected.

Earlier, the CAN Coordinator, Bariga LCDA, Moses Elebute, said members of the group belong to different parties, noting that they recognise all political parties.

The PDP candidate also met with the leadership of Spare Parts Dealers Association and other trade groups in the council.

The candidate and his deputy, Funke Akindele on October 19, 2022 embarked on a tour of the 245 wards in the state for stakeholders’ engagement in each council.